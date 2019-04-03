An MS specialist (a neurologist) will not be surprised or put off by questions about how to deal with this problem. Nor will a sex therapist who deals with people whose sex lives are diminished through a disease or injury.

Just as your husband’s needed other support through this illness, he needs you to ask the questions and do the research to find if there’s a way to help him and bring you two closer again through what you yourself have called the “sweet” need for intimacy.

Note: For readers’ better understanding, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body (as defined by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society).

FEEDBACK Regarding the woman whose new beau broke off a relationship when she questioned his memory (March 7):

Reader: “His behaviour sounds like the typical “love bombing” of a narcissist. This occurs when you meet someone and he/she completely overwhelms you in a short time, with over-the-top sentiments, gifts etc. . . only to change later.

“When she questioned him, he could’ve seen it as a criticism, which is definitely a no-no for a narcissist. She may’ve been lucky to get out now.”

Reader #2: “I question how serious he was in the first place … could he really have been in love with her so soon?

“It seems to me that fake memory loss leading to a sudden breakup after two weeks of cheap flattery and sexual liaisons is a perfect formula for cheaters and phonies.

“It also relieves the gigolo of any guilt associated with his deception, placing the blame on the innocent party.”

Reader #3: “It was his last straw” is indicative that this wasn’t the first time that he’s felt offended by the letter-writer.

“While the age difference doesn’t seem to have been a factor for either of them, he may’ve interpreted her comment to be age-demeaning.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

If serious illness wrecks your sexual relationship, seek information and advice from medical and sex-therapy experts.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.