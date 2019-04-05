They called the police, who referred them to the city, which was not answering because it was after hours, but Christian called the next morning. He can't remember whom he spoke to, but they said it would be taken care of. But it wasn't.

Two days later, while, the garbage bag and toys were gone, there were still needles on the ground.

That's when they decided to do something. A pickup protest, so to speak. To raise awareness.

"They spend taxpayers' money to clean up graffiti, which doesn't hurt anyone, but they don't clean up needles," said Josh. "I'll continue to do this. But why? The city should."

Josh reached out to the community before he and Christian went on their trek.

"Shoppers Drug Mart gave us the sharps boxes and others gave us brooms. And food and drinks." But, he said, he gave the food and drinks to some homeless people on the way.

At city hall, Drina listened and James McCleary, also from the mayor's office, took down details. Though it was late in the afternoon, the response was quick. "This is very serious," said Drina to Christian and Josh about finding the bag with toys and needles. And she was concerned that they did not get the action they asked for.

She later emailed me that staff is already looking into the issue, that she will ask for a special look at areas along Barton, that co-ordination with health units, bylaw and waste be explored and that she's grateful to Josh and Christian.

Aisling Higgins, city communications officer, said that for needles and litter on public property, the number to call is 905-546-2489, customer contact centre, which will take the report and co-ordinate with public health and the AIDS network.

