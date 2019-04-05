They just kept finding more. Behind a health food store. In back alleys. On the sidewalk. Near schools.
Needles, syringes, crack pipes, pill bottles, alcohol bottles and cans, all manner of drug paraphernalia.
In some of the needles, said Josh Durand, there was still some purple heroin. He knows. Josh, 28, is, in his words, "a recovering junkie" (oxy, heroin and more). He hasn't done drugs in five years, alcohol in three and a half.
He and friend Christian Tilli, 27, set out at 9 a.m. on Thursday, near Barton and Kenilworth. For the rest of the day, covering several miles and a substantial portion of the city, they were, essentially, picking up after this city's drug crisis.
By the time the two young men arrived at city hall, their destination, they had filled a big garbage bag and three large "sharps" boxes (hard plastic containers used for the safe disposal of hypodermic needles, and other objects) completely stuffed.
They used pliers, tongs and rubber gloves to handle the materials they found.
They took it all up to the mayor's office on the second floor and, though they just missed Fred Eisenberger, mayoral assistant Drina Omazic came out to greet them and ended up, on the mayor's behalf, keeping the garbage there so a way can be found for it to be safely disposed.
Josh and Christian explained their unique undertaking to Drina, as they had explained it to me earlier, when I caught up with them at Emerald and King and again, later, in front of the big "HAMILTON" sign.
"We were out shooting pictures," said Josh (the two friends share a passion for photography), "when we came across a bag full of old toys and ... needles. And there were kids physically going through it. So we got those kids out from there." That was earlier this week, across the street from St. Ann school in the Sherman/Barton area.
They were horrified; they both have young children. But, in a way, not that surprised.
They called the police, who referred them to the city, which was not answering because it was after hours, but Christian called the next morning. He can't remember whom he spoke to, but they said it would be taken care of. But it wasn't.
Two days later, while, the garbage bag and toys were gone, there were still needles on the ground.
That's when they decided to do something. A pickup protest, so to speak. To raise awareness.
"They spend taxpayers' money to clean up graffiti, which doesn't hurt anyone, but they don't clean up needles," said Josh. "I'll continue to do this. But why? The city should."
Josh reached out to the community before he and Christian went on their trek.
"Shoppers Drug Mart gave us the sharps boxes and others gave us brooms. And food and drinks." But, he said, he gave the food and drinks to some homeless people on the way.
At city hall, Drina listened and James McCleary, also from the mayor's office, took down details. Though it was late in the afternoon, the response was quick. "This is very serious," said Drina to Christian and Josh about finding the bag with toys and needles. And she was concerned that they did not get the action they asked for.
She later emailed me that staff is already looking into the issue, that she will ask for a special look at areas along Barton, that co-ordination with health units, bylaw and waste be explored and that she's grateful to Josh and Christian.
Aisling Higgins, city communications officer, said that for needles and litter on public property, the number to call is 905-546-2489, customer contact centre, which will take the report and co-ordinate with public health and the AIDS network.
jmahoney@thespec.com
905-526-3306
905-526-3306
