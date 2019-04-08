Hamilton officials and civic politicians continue to have an affinity to be buzzkills for anything fun in this community.

First, it was imposing a ban on road hockey for about 60 years under public pressure and embarrassment. Then it was prohibiting tobogganing for about 15 years after a legal decision prompted the city ban the activity; it recently allowed the winter activity in designated areas.

Now the city is continuing to impose an insurance cost against volunteer community groups for hosting Easter egg hunts at city parks.

Over five years ago, community groups from across the city criticized Hamilton for forcing them to fill out expansive and inchoate applications to hold an Easter egg hunt that lasts anywhere from 15 minutes to two hours, depending upon the types of events they have scheduled for the excited tots. City officials took weeks to determine whether the groups should get the OK. Residents would also get hit with park rental and insurance fees for the event.

The adventure contributed to Hamilton’s reputation of a city that threw up as much red tape as possible and installed as many obstacles as it possibly could to prevent the community from using what are, essentially, their parks.

After the public complaints, Hamilton’s bureaucratic gatekeepers relented to a certain extent. Groups such as those holding Easter egg hunts can use a one-page application to use a park; sometimes city officials actually respond back within days rather than weeks.

Hamilton councillors also took the courageous step the last few years and waived the park rental fees for these community groups. But there is a requirement — and rightly so — for these groups to have insurance just in case something happens to the children involved.

A few councillors, in their panicked wisdom, started to overthink the implications of such an “out-of-the-box” idea. The first problem that they considered was involving a lawyer, who as everybody knows, can throw a wrench into any rational idea. Then the consequences of setting a precedent started to freeze the thinking mode of councillors, prompting them to make the only rational decision possible for them at the moment: defer the issue.

For years, Hamilton has lived with the unenviable reputation that it is a Kafka-esque nightmare, where paperwork overwhelms public requests. While Hamilton councillors have championed hacking through the forest of red tape ever since the days of former mayor Bob Wade, there continues to be a culture at city hall where staff hasn’t met a bad regulation it doesn’t endorse.

And most of the time those regulations installed for the sake of the community invariably work against the interests of residents — alienating the community and isolating the city.