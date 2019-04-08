I recently had the pleasure of attending the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Business Achievement Awards, honouring some of our community’s remarkable entrepreneurs.

These are the people that too often go unnoticed and unappreciated — the ones who have a dream and who work long days and nights to make that dream come true. Along the way, they create jobs, contribute to their communities and stand as ideal examples of what vision, hard work and dedication can achieve. People like the ones we recognized at the awards gala are the reason our government has been so determined in putting forward legislation that will help business succeed.

Our commitment has been to boost job creation and investment by cutting unnecessary regulations that are inefficient and out of date, while maintaining standards to keep Ontarians safe and healthy, and it’s a commitment that we are delivering on.

Another pledge we made was to make life more affordable and when it comes to vital programs including those that keep our air, land and water clean, we promised to make every taxpayer dollar count. By this standard, Ontario’s Drive Clean test got a failing grade.

When it was first introduced in 1999, Drive Clean was effective in delivering results. More than 16 per cent of passenger vehicles were flagged for repair annually. However, as the years expired, so did the program’s usefulness and Drive Clean no longer did the job it was intended to do. Therefore, this program, established almost 20 years ago, no longer makes sense. That’s why as of April 1, Drive Clean is no more.

That means that you are no longer required to take time out of your busy days for Drive Clean tests. Moreover, this will also save taxpayers more than $40 million per year.

We recognize we must continue to do our share to combat climate change. That’s why our plan for the environment commits to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions 30 per cent by 2030, and our plan does so without the imposition of a job-killing carbon tax, because unlike the federal government, we recognize that a carbon tax is not the only way to fight climate change.

This is all part of our commitment to balance a healthy economy with a healthy environment — because Ontarians deserve both.

— Donna Skelly is the member of provincial Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade.