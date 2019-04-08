Budget meetings are over at city hall, and I can again concentrate on the business in our ward.

A city-wide tax increase of 2.5 per cent reflects escalating costs of continuing to provide the same services, coupled with some enhancements and our residential assessed property values. Our taxes reflect where we live within the ward (urban or rural), if we have full-time or volunteer fire services, and if transit services the area or not.

The 2019 average residential assessed value in Ward 13 is $457,400. Municipal tax increases, based on the average value of a house in our ward, will be $55 in Flamborough and $29 in Dundas — the lowest urban and second-lowest rural in the city.

The lower municipal tax impact in Dundas is due to reassessment and a budget reduction, because a parkland purchase, which was previously area-rated to Dundas properties only, has now been paid off.

The Ward 13 community council will host a presentation on the Greensville drinking water source protection area on April 15 at 6:30 p.m., in the former Dundas Town Hall. The Halton-Hamilton Source Water Protection staff and city staff will address changes to the plan and the mapping, among other things, to explain how your Greensville property may be affected.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who attended the 49th Rockton Dinner Theatre; thanks to the many volunteers who made the production a huge success.

The kitchen and food service is a finely-tuned symphony: from the volunteers who organize, peel, cut, boil, roast, carve, bake pies and serve food, to those who set up, decorate, tear down, clean up and park cars.

The play is a work of art, from Elaine's scriptwriting and Joan's directing, to the entire cast and crew — all of whom are tireless, spontaneous, courageous and loads of fun. What an experience.

Special thanks to Eli (Robert Pasuta), whose performance made mine so enjoyable.

— Arlene VanderBeek is Hamilton city councillor for Ward 13.