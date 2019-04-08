In September 1806, a block of 80,000 acres that lay beyond the eastern boundary of East Flamborough Township was finally purchased from the Mississauga First Nation for £1,000.

During his years in Upper Canada, Lt.-Gov. John Graves Simcoe honoured the Mississauga’s land rights. Although settlers came to cross the First Nation’s territory more and more frequently as the old capital at Newark was transferred to York, he refused to force the Mississauga to give up their land.

Finally, an agreement known as the Mississauga Purchase was reached and the government of Upper Canada took possession of the land, with First Nations residents dispersing to communities along the Grand River and as far east as Montreal.

When the survey for the Dundas Street highway was extended eastward before the end of the 18th century, it was superimposed on the Lewis Grant Survey of the Township of Flamborough that had been completed in 1793. Instead of traditionally following previously laid out concession lines, this section of the road was constructed at a slight angle, halfway between the 3rd and 4th concession lines of the future East Flamborough Township — note that part of the 3rd Concession Road was never completed where drawn, because it was surveyed across the almost vertical face of the Niagara Escarpment.

When work began again and the road was cut through the area that would become the community of Waterdown, it was forced to swing slightly north to bridge the Grindstone Creek, due both to the sudden steepness of the valley and the approaching edge of the escarpment. When standing on that bridge today, looking east toward Vinegar Hill and down below to see the steepness of the creek bed, it is not difficult to understand the problems the early road builders faced.

Despite little construction on the eastern section of Dundas Street before 1806, on June 14, 1794, following Simcoe’s instructions to award lots fronting onto Dundas Street to military personnel, the Land Board at Newark awarded the first grant of land in East Flamborough Township to Lieutenant Alexander McDonnell, a member of the disbanded Butler’s Rangers.

By 1800, McDonnell had been awarded land grants totalling 3,200 acres in the township, but more importantly, his grants of Lots 4, 5, 7, 8 and 13 in Concession 3 all fronted onto both the north and south side of the proposed eastern section of Dundas Street in the future village of Waterdown.

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist at the Flamborough Archives.