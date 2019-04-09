What problem are we trying to fix?

That was my burning question to the advisers tasked with undertaking the regional government review. And from my perspective here’s why.

In January of this year the Region of Peel was the only government in Canada awarded the Excellence Canada Platinum Award for outstanding achievements in system management and public service delivery.

According to a recent report by Deloitte, the potential costs of breaking apart the Region are staggering; close to $1 billion. The report carefully weighed three options: status quo, City of Peel or independent municipalities. The report’s conclusion was that status quo was the most economical.

So again, what problem are we trying to fix?

I understand and support the province’s desire to find efficiencies. I think it’s important for every level of government to constantly look at better, more effective ways of delivering services.

Since 1974, Brampton and Caledon have worked co-operatively with Mississauga at the regional council table to support the long-term infrastructure investments that enabled Mississauga to grow into the city it is today.

Now that it’s time for growth in other Peel municipalities, they want a divorce. Well, that will come with a big price tag borne by taxpayers. How is that in anyone’s best interest?

I also want to address the misunderstanding about rural representation.

Representation by population is not the universal norm across Canada. We have a representative form of government that acknowledges the importance of geography and respects our history as a sparsely-populated country with a strong rural/agricultural character.