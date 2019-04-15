I’ve been around long enough to remember black and white television.

Of course, it wasn’t called ‘black and white’ television — it was just television. I remember the first time I witnessed Dorothy stepping into the Land of Oz. This was the moment the movie changed from black and white to glorious colour, highlighting the contrast between her humdrum life and the enchanting world beyond the rainbow.

Every spring we experience a similar transformation from shades of grey (and dirty brown) to a polychromatic landscape. It typically begins with the early crocus, followed closely by daffodils, then tulips in all colours of the rainbow. Spring has arrived!

For the Christmas season I always hang a wreath on my front door. Being practical (and thrifty), I bought a plastic wreath so I can reuse it year after year. It’s just plain green. That way, I figured, I could embellish it for a multitude of seasons, increasing its practicality.

So when winter dissolved into spring, I cleverly removed the red ribbon and shiny balls from the wreath and replaced them with a purple ribbon and daffodils. That’s when I realized that one wreath does not fit all seasons. I am now looking for decorating ideas more clever than my own.

If you too are seeking inspiration to celebrate the colours of spring, join us at the next meeting of the Flamborough Horticultural Society on Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Centre Red., Waterdown. Elizabeth Matheson, a formally trained floral designer, demonstrator, judge and lecturer will inspire us with her Flower Demonstration for Easter.

Refreshments and friendly conversation at 7 p.m., meeting at 7:30. Guests are warmly welcomed.

— Kathy Steel is communications copywriter for the Flamborough Horticultural Society, which meets on the third Wednesday of the month. For details, visit our website at http://www.gardenontario.org/site.php/flamborough, email flamhort@hotmail.com or call 905-690-6325.