Hamilton councillors are reluctant to allow the community’s popular Easter egg hunts to take place during the upcoming holiday weekend without organizers purchasing some form of insurance to protect children. The concerns were raised at a recent general issues committee meeting, and Review readers quickly weighed in on the matter taking to Facebook to share their views.

Gary Keith Holmes: I hope the organizers see this! Trust me when I say that getting insurance is a good thing when it comes to public events. I know it’s a really tough pill to swallow at first — so expensive and almost ridiculous. But as the co-founder of the Paint Challenge, a great event in Waterdown, you need to be secure. You would never want some nasty person to try to hurt you financially because their kid got a scrape at your awesome event. Getting event insurance is more of a milestone and an obstacle to overcome than a bad thing. It’s really important. Trust me when I say that it’s worth it and it is a really good thing to have!

Jennifer Cumming: …We had already decided to not attend this year as our little one got pushed around a fair bit last year due to there being so many people there. It's a great tradition and we've gone since it started but it's gotten so big it's scary watching everyone surge forward to try and get the prizes.

Leanne Lini: C’mon. Like seriously, we are ruining Easter for the kids over this? Why don’t we just wrap our kids in bubbles and never let them out.

Melanie Waring-Chapman: …This has nothing to do with protecting kids and all about protecting themselves.

Ken McCormack: Yes let's make things harder and more expensive, that is the way of the future.

