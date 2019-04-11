Spring is in the air and registration for upcoming events and activities is well underway.

Summer sports teams are digging out equipment and horticultural enthusiasts are planning their gardens — the move from a cold, snowy winter is migrating outdoors into the sun.

There are several programs and activities coming up locally for youth to seniors to enjoy:

Registration for Healthy Communities — Healthy Youth Flamborough’s annual paint challenge is underway. This five-kilometre obstacle course through Joe Sam’s Park on June 26 is a riot of fun and colour. Anyone of any age or ability can participate to support Flamborough youth. Take the challenge by challenging others and register at focusonthe40.ca.

Flamborough Connects, in partnership with many local agencies, is hosting the annual Flamborough volunteer appreciation event on May 28 at St. James United Church. Anyone — youth to adult — who volunteers is welcome to attend. There will be refreshments, entertainment, door prizes and fun. Tickets are $6 and on sale now. Call the Flamborough Connects office at 905-689-7880 or visit flamboroughconnects.ca for more information.

Tickets for Carmen’s Country Classics Live on May 29 are also on sale in the office. Tickets are $57 and include lunch, the show, and bus pick up and drop off at either Harry Howell Arena or Waterdown Memorial Park. The show celebrates the greatest stars in country music history, including tributes to Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Buck Owens, Merle Haggard and more.

Looking for free exercise in rural Flamborough? Seniors can participate in Wheel of Fitness classes in six locations throughout Flamborough including: Waterdown, Carlisle, Freelton, West Flamborough and Beverly Hills Estates. For more information, call 905-689-7880.

The Flamborough Seniors Centre has several workshops and events planned. To register for the following activities, call 905-546-2424, ext. 6315:

— Misconceptions of Grief, presented by Kitching Steepe and Ludwig on April 26

— Changes to the Canadian Food Guide, presented by the City of Hamilton Public Health on May 10