Marriage of Resentment

A: Bury the phrase, “I didn’t cheat!”

For your wife, the office flirting and enjoying “the chase” was emotional cheating.

Get to counselling, now! Even if you went before, find another therapist and go again. If your wife won’t join you, go on your own.

Inform your wife why you’re doing this: you’re desperate to try to lift your relationship out of your past mistake for which you’re deeply sorry.

Say that you have much more love and commitment to give her and the marriage, and you believe that the children will also benefit if you can help her regain trust.

Then follow through. Learn from professional guidance why even “office flirting” can feel like a betrayal to a partner.

Mirror for yourself how you’d feel if your wife were caught up with mutual teasing and the chase from another sexually attractive man.

When you understand these dynamics better, tell her. Apologize again. Say how much you love her.

Regarding the new female colleague — be open with your wife, ask her to join you two for lunch if possible, and refuse any after-work meetings alone with her (say you’re needed at home).

Q: I’ve been seeing a married man for over five years. It started when we were both separated. We made no promises to each other.

He eventually went back to his wife, who’s continuing a relationship with someone else. I proceeded with my divorce.

I really care about him and truly feel he cares for me. I’m not sleeping with anyone else, just him, but I’m dating.

He’s my best friend outside of all this mess. Very few of our closest friends know we’re still seeing each other.

Should I walk away with no contact?

Thoroughly Confused

A: Yours is one of those hard-to-write questions which you’ve already answered yourself.

You’re not proud of acknowledging that you’re still involved after he went back to his wife.

And you’re not happy that he stays with a wife who’s having a relationship with someone else.

So, the answer is obvious to both of us: there’s no future for you there. He’s not a true “best friend” because he knows he should let you go.

Walk away with no contact.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Healing a partner’s deep resentment requires an equally deep understanding of what “cheating” really means.

