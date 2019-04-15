RE: Transition committee plans for move to new Beverly school

The new school is to cost $16.4 million for a 46,000-square-foot facility to accommodate 465 students. That works out to $356 per square foot. I am assuming that includes all hard and soft costs.

Currently in the Greater Toronto Area, hard cost for constructing a school should be in the $180 to $230 per square foot range. That leaves more about $150 per square foot for soft costs. Is there something in the building design and construction method driving up the price?

Recently a private, 28,000-square-foot Christian school was built for 252 students on Millgrove Side Road for $5 million. This included all hard and soft costs, which works out to $178 per square foot — one half the cost of the Beverly school.