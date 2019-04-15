RE: Transition committee plans for move to new Beverly school
The new school is to cost $16.4 million for a 46,000-square-foot facility to accommodate 465 students. That works out to $356 per square foot. I am assuming that includes all hard and soft costs.
Currently in the Greater Toronto Area, hard cost for constructing a school should be in the $180 to $230 per square foot range. That leaves more about $150 per square foot for soft costs. Is there something in the building design and construction method driving up the price?
Recently a private, 28,000-square-foot Christian school was built for 252 students on Millgrove Side Road for $5 million. This included all hard and soft costs, which works out to $178 per square foot — one half the cost of the Beverly school.
Sure, a little bit of the work was done by qualified volunteer labour and job management was done at minimal cost and no profit or overhead cost was incurred, reducing soft costs. This, however, would not account for this huge cost differential.
Both schools are rural, requiring potable and sewage water treatment plants meeting Ontario standards. Both schools would also need to meet ministry stormwater management criteria and fire water access.
What is causing the disproportionate cost, which comes at the taxpayer's expense?
Gary Aikema
RE: Transition committee plans for move to new Beverly school
The new school is to cost $16.4 million for a 46,000-square-foot facility to accommodate 465 students. That works out to $356 per square foot. I am assuming that includes all hard and soft costs.
Currently in the Greater Toronto Area, hard cost for constructing a school should be in the $180 to $230 per square foot range. That leaves more about $150 per square foot for soft costs. Is there something in the building design and construction method driving up the price?
Recently a private, 28,000-square-foot Christian school was built for 252 students on Millgrove Side Road for $5 million. This included all hard and soft costs, which works out to $178 per square foot — one half the cost of the Beverly school.
Sure, a little bit of the work was done by qualified volunteer labour and job management was done at minimal cost and no profit or overhead cost was incurred, reducing soft costs. This, however, would not account for this huge cost differential.
Both schools are rural, requiring potable and sewage water treatment plants meeting Ontario standards. Both schools would also need to meet ministry stormwater management criteria and fire water access.
What is causing the disproportionate cost, which comes at the taxpayer's expense?
Gary Aikema
RE: Transition committee plans for move to new Beverly school
The new school is to cost $16.4 million for a 46,000-square-foot facility to accommodate 465 students. That works out to $356 per square foot. I am assuming that includes all hard and soft costs.
Currently in the Greater Toronto Area, hard cost for constructing a school should be in the $180 to $230 per square foot range. That leaves more about $150 per square foot for soft costs. Is there something in the building design and construction method driving up the price?
Recently a private, 28,000-square-foot Christian school was built for 252 students on Millgrove Side Road for $5 million. This included all hard and soft costs, which works out to $178 per square foot — one half the cost of the Beverly school.
Sure, a little bit of the work was done by qualified volunteer labour and job management was done at minimal cost and no profit or overhead cost was incurred, reducing soft costs. This, however, would not account for this huge cost differential.
Both schools are rural, requiring potable and sewage water treatment plants meeting Ontario standards. Both schools would also need to meet ministry stormwater management criteria and fire water access.
What is causing the disproportionate cost, which comes at the taxpayer's expense?
Gary Aikema