On a recent Sunday afternoon, I walked one block down my rural road one way and then back the other, collecting refuse along the way.

I collected many strange things — including used diapers, a Mason jar containing what looked like coffee grounds, empty packs of cigarettes, water and pop bottles, a ball, empty liquor bottles, used coffee cups and 24 bottles of beer, among other oddities.

My mother taught me not to litter, and I am pretty sure if she ever saw me throw garbage out the window of my vehicle I would be made to stop on the side of the road to retrieve it.

Flamborough is growing exponentially, and the roadside is not a public trash can.