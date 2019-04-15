RE: Hamilton councillors fearful of potential Easter egg hunt crack ups

The increasing cost of hosting annual Easter egg hunts throughout Hamilton has made it, in my opinion, time to end this event.

Having hundreds of toddlers and small children running after chocolate-covered treats has seen its day.

The liability and potential injury is an inevitable disaster in the making. What parent wants to risk falls or contaminated eggs? These treats are on the ground where wildlife and pets defecate and urinate. Yet these eggs are picked up by children, who put their hands to the mouth and possibly their eyes and noses. When did this start? Why?

Can parents no longer hide treats inside or outside their own homes and get just as much enjoyment? As a mother, that's what I did. It was fun and safe and free to the taxpayers.

Children don't care whether the hunts take place in a park, their backyard or inside their own homes.

Again, the public purse is funding an activity that parents are shouldering onto our tax dollars. This is a ridiculous event that is getting out of hand.

The money should be used to support our food banks, where donations are most needed.

Make your own fun in your own space.

Marilyn Brown

