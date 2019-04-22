CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Do not hesitate to plunge into a project or hobby. You could quickly accomplish more than your share. Schedule meetings for later in the week, when you will want to be less of a workaholic and more of a social butterfly. Tonight: Squeeze in some exercise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Whatever you do, you do 100%. You might reflect on some strong feelings briefly, as you can barely control your energy. You could opt to deal with this situation another time. You might not want to change plans. Good luck surrounds you. Tonight: Express your playfulness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tension surrounds the resolution of an issue on the homefront. You might be unusually feisty and capable of unexpected actions. You could cause an unusual amount of upset, which could come back to haunt you. Tonight: Hang close to home.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Reach out to someone you often call when you experience a hassle. Speak your mind. Eye different ways of handling the situation. Your ability to communicate could help you break through a problem. Be more open about your feelings. Tonight: Haunting a favorite spot.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could be on edge as you attempt to handle a financial matter. You will experience an unexpected bump on the way, but will get the matter under control -- although perhaps not immediately. You will experience excesses of all kinds. Tonight: Get to the bottom of a hassle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are full of spunk and happiness even when you hit a roadblock. Despite upsets in your routine and a lack of coordination, you are streaming along today. You will tend toward excess. Flow with the moment. Tonight: All smiles.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be out of sorts and not exactly sure how to handle a personal matter. You might want to have a conversation with someone you often share personal issues with. You both gain new perspectives because of your talks. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keep reaching out for a friend you trust and like sharing with. You will get another perspective. You could easily hit a home run. In any case, you might feel unsure or shaky for no reason. Tonight: Catching up on a friend's news.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Once more, you feel the need to allow yourself to go for what you want. You are likely to achieve more prestige or knowledge, but new responsibilities could fall on you. Tonight: A force to behold.

BORN TODAY: Singer Peter Frampton (1950), actor Jack Nicholson (1937), screenwriter/director John Waters (1946)

