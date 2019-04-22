Volunteers from Animal Adoptions got together on April 10 at the Waterdown Legion for our first volunteer appreciation event and those who volunteered from years gone past got to meet and chat with our newer volunteers and the shelter staff.

Those attending received a sheet of free tickets for the penny sale to get them started, a certificate of appreciation and a T-shirt with Animal Adoptions of Flamborough on the front and "Rescued is my favourite breed" on the back.

The event was well attended with approximately 80 folks joining us for dinner. Food was catered by Springer’s Meats in Hamilton and all desserts were brought in by the board members.

We have somewhere around 100 volunteers total. There are those who volunteer at the facility, foster parents for cats, kittens and dogs, as well as those who help us out with fundraising.

With spring in the air, we are being hit with kitten season. Last year alone we took in 90-plus kittens. That is a whole lot of vet checks, needles, microchips and spays/neuters. Our foster homes were kept busy. One lot of kittens leaves and they prepare for the next lot to arrive — it is never-ending.

This does not account for all the cats that also came in to our care.

Time to mark your calendars as we have several events coming up that you will not want to miss.

On May 8 we have the Spring Fashion Show at the Dutch Mill, which runs from 1-4 p.m. Check out all the latest in fashions for the season. Tea, coffee and goodies are always served.

On Saturday, May 25 we are holding our annual yard sale at the shelter. This event generally runs from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Plan to attend as we are sure you will find something you just cannot do without. If you are thinking of adding a new furry friend to your family, this will be the perfect time to see if there is a match made in heaven at the shelter for you.