It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are and how and why we do what we do. This article is part of that project.

One of the questions I have been commonly asked over the years is, where do we get our news? How do we know about so many things going on in the community?

The answer is sources. It could be a news release issued by police, government or a community organization, a phone call or email from a member of the public, a social media post or even a package left at our doorstep.

Access to sources has evolved with advances in technology, and now social media plays a significant role in where we get our information.

Often our news comes into us on the initiative of the source, and the reporter takes steps to confirm the information, contacting a variety of sources to flush out the story.

Or a reporter will ‘smell’ a story and do some digging through various sources to get to the bottom of it.

Beat reporters have established sources they contact when seeking specific information. A relationship of trust has been built that leads to the source feeling comfortable speaking with the reporter, and in turn the reporter feels the source can be counted on to provide reliable information.

Sometimes information in the public interest is provided from a source “off the record,” meaning the information is not for publication, or the source does not want to be tied to being the provider of the information for fear of physical, economic or professional reprisals.

In either case, the reporter and the source establish an agreement on how the information will be used ahead of it being provided.

Sometimes we get anonymous tips providing information. If we deem a tip newsworthy for the general public, and it’s something we can tackle, we go to work to verify if it is true. Sometimes the tips turn out to be falsehoods.