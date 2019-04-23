RE: Waterdown CHAMP to act as War Amps junior counsellor

On behalf of The War Amps, I would like to thank Mac Christie for featuring Carter Regliszyn, a local member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program.

As The War Amps enters its second century, stories like this help bring important awareness to the many vital programs we offer for all Canadian amputees.

Although the association has developed many innovative and unique programs over the past 100 years, there is still much to do to ensure amputees have the artificial limbs they need to lead full and active lives. With the public’s continued support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service, our commitment remains to improve the lives of amputees, like Carter, long into the future.