RE: Board seeks to reassure Balaclava parents after roof leak

After reading the Review's front page story April 11 following a meeting about Balaclava School's state of repair, I felt the story did not include key points and I feel the situation was softened.

First and foremost I want to set the record straight: media attention fuelled the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board to expedite work at the school and take the issues raised by parents seriously. Before the Review's coverage, the board's plan was simply to put garbage cans to collect water caused by the leaky roof.

It was a parent who called the Electrical Safety Authority and it was a parent who contacted the Ministry of Labour — not the school board. Inspections by these agencies noted deficiencies.

The Review story cited superintendent Sue Dunlop, who listed work carried out at the school, including the erection of an outdoor ground sign. Well that sign is not maintenance and none of the children benefit from the sign.

The story failed to mention the condition of the school's washrooms. They have been so disgusting my children have to fake being sick so they can come home to use the washroom.

Again, this went on for years and facilities were only updated recently after media attention.

The Review's first story was so great it informed a lot of parents about what is actually happening at Balaclava. The April 11 story missed some important details.

