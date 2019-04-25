Dear high school me,

As you may know, high school can be extremely stressful. You feel the need to fit in and be different at the same time, and you also need to keep your grades up.

You feel like you need to belong at school while considering what others think about what you do with your life. Everyone tells you that you need to figure out what you’re going to do after high school.

Post-secondary education is a must, and you have so many expectations you’re trying to live up to. You feel like the step you take after high school will lock you into a career path that you have to follow for the rest of your life.

I want to tell you to take a breath, and don’t stress too much. I learned many things from high school after leaving.

Looking back at age 23, my classmates from high school were focused on their own lives and their own careers, and not focused on how my life was going.

You have the freedom to become who you want to be and explore different options for yourself. If you find something that makes you happy, focus on that and not on what others think of you.

As for your classes, instead of thinking about how to fill your credits to graduate, think about how these classes interest you. Consider your options and take classes that seem interesting to you, rather than classes people have told you to take, or benefit another person’s vision of you. Get all the information you can, this will help you find out what you should focus your energy on.

The major thing you need to know is that the people that care for you will continue to care for you and support you no matter what decision you make. Your family and friends can seem like they are pushing you in certain directions, but they just want to help you succeed.

Make your own decisions that will make you happy.