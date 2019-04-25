Who has got their barbecue fired up? The unmistakable aroma of neighbourhood barbecues is a sure sign of summer and an enticement to get propane tanks filled and summer recipes on top of the list.

For the past five years Turkstra Lumber Waterdown has sponsored a weekly summer barbecue for Flamborough Connects. The event raises funds for Flamborough Connects' programs that support residents from youth to seniors. Such programs include the Rural Senior Grocery Bus, Income Tax Preparation, Youth Hub Project, Volunteer Support Services and the many activities and events that help engage community and those most in need.

This year Turkstra is spreading the wealth and we are delighted to welcome Eagle's Nest Association of Waterdown to the picnic table. Combining efforts to raise funds for multiple community programs that directly support community success is a great way to engage more participation and increase funding.

Eagle's Nest Association and Flamborough Connects have partnered on projects in the past, and we look forward to working with them again.

For their part, Eagle's Nest said they provide hope and compassion to families in the community.

"We are thrilled to be able to participate in the Turkstra community BBQ this year," said the group. "Eagle's Nest operates Drummond House, a transitional home for women and children in crisis and the Home of Practical Education (HOPE) Centre, which offers holistic support for the entire family including courses, counselling and coaching.

"The funds from the Turkstra BBQ will be used to support both programs including providing food and housing for our residents at Drummond House, supplies for our children’s programs and to fund the programs at the HOPE Centre including a support group for women escaping oppression, parenting courses and career development workshops," the organization continued. "Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you this summer!”

I can smell the delicious aroma of frying onions, all-beef burgers and fresh sausages already. Flamborough Connects is looking forward to getting the grill sparked up with Turkstra Lumber and Eagle's Nest.

We will join forces on May 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., to launch the barbecue season. Both organizations will alternate weeks from May 24 to Aug. 30. For more information call 905-689-7880.

— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.