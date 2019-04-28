The public outrage to councillors’ suggestion to switch Hamilton’s twice-monthly council meeting to the morning speaks more to residents’ suspicious nature toward the city rather than from any practical considerations.

The reality of the latest technological advances that allow the public to watch council and standing committee meetings through the city’s live streaming service on Hamilton’s website — and even the ability to see archived meetings — is a badly needed step forward in transparency and openness.

It also makes the argument that 5 p.m. council meetings must remain at their current time for the public to see in person almost quaint. The public is not allowed to speak at council meetings, in contrast to standing committee policies. Usually, council meetings simply rubber stamp previous committee recommendations’ decisions. And the two council meetings that are held during the summer in July and August are in the mornings, which have been conducted with nary a discerning voice of displeasure.

However, the public has a point in questioning the motives behind some councillors’ efforts to eliminate evening meeting times. Hamilton council has a poor reputation for mitigating or in some cases outright ignoring citizens’ rights to engage with councillors and the city.

Not a year goes by that council doesn’t hold a questionable in camera meeting about an issue that they don’t want the public to hear about, as evidenced by an Ombudsman investigation. Just this year while searching for a new city manager, a council committee held two meetings at Niagara’s White Oaks Inn and Spa, with one of the meetings purposely closed to the public in defiance of set policies.

While the technological ability to watch councillors discuss issues online — not to mention texting your councillor during real-time discussions on issues — is a boon for democracy, there seems to be a limited democratic effort to open up council and standing committee meetings to the public.

The five-minute time limit for the public to make a presentation to councillors at standing committees is nothing more than a sop to activists who continually rail at councillors for their limited public engagement. At times, the five-minute limit is elastic, depending upon how favourable a person is to councillors.

There is also the question of allowing the public to talk at council meetings, a ban that is more self-serving than beneficial to public input. And Hamilton’s new-found desire to engage with the public through community meetings across the city remains a work in progress.

If councillors do change their meeting time, then they should do more to establish additional ways in which the public is able to talk directly to their representatives for the good of the democratic culture they need to uphold.