I’ve searched the internet to find a way to compromise so that the dogs don’t ruin our relationship.

She feels it’s a huge compromise on her part when I don’t allow the dogs in my house. When she visits me, they’re kept in the heated attached garage.

When I visit her, she does wash her bed sheets and locks the dogs out of the bedroom but she’s “not OK with that.”

I find the dogs a huge time/energy/resource commitment not only 24-7, but for as long as we’re together. Even if she cleans up after the dogs and they stay out of the house, they’ll limit what she and I do together as a couple and become my dependants too.

But I know that if I give her an ultimatum of, it’s the dogs or me, she’ll choose the dogs over me. I’m at the stage in life where I’m looking forward to independence of dependants.

Are we Doomed?

A: Yes, if both of you see “compromise” only as a tit-for-tat exchange.

Instead, deal with the emotions involved. If your love for each other and desire to live together is so strong, you need a bigger picture of what really is “give and take.”

Understand that dogs have been her support system through an unhappy marriage. If she had kids, they’re grown and gone. She dislikes loneliness, loves being needed. They became her closest companions.

You had your own ways (not shared here) of dealing with an unhappy marriage. Think how you’d have managed if someone or something prevented you from whatever served as your support system.

How to get past this emotional divide? Not through magic answers, but rather from couples’ counselling together to understand and embrace each other’s deep-rooted needs.

It’s not about dogs-or-no-dogs, but about what she wants to feel from you and what you want to feel from her.

A professional therapist can guide you through that crucial discovery, and then the answers will become apparent, perhaps in stages, but you’ll know when it feels right.

On big issues, compromise is more than tit-for-tat, but rather about emotional giving and receiving.

