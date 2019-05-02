May 2 is World News Day.

The day celebrates the stories, the people, the reporting and the professional news organizations that are dedicated to providing information that is helpful in readers’ everyday lives and challenges the status quo, holding those in power to account – ultimately supporting freedom and democracy.

On a regular basis, we hear from community organizations and readers about the positive impact something we have published has had on them.

Most recently, a new Toastmasters group in Milton told us about what a great turnout they had at their meeting following a story in the Milton Canadian Champion. And registration for an Acclaimed Health Discussion Series skyrocketed after we posted an article in the Burlington Post.

We value our readers. We find the news that matters most to them in Halton and Flamborough varies, but often stories about crime and missing people garner top attention.

This year for example, website traffic exploded following a story about a missing Milton boy, who thankfully was found safe. Readers want to know more beyond the headline because the people in our communities are generally kind, and want to help others.

Readers come to us for breaking news they can’t get anywhere else. A series of stories on a recent lockdown at a Georgetown high school kept readers well informed on the alarming situation.

One of the most read stories this year in Burlington surrounded the death of Walk Off the Earth’s Mike Taylor — a testament to his popularity.

In Oakville, a significant theft from Longo’s made the top 10 stories so far in 2019.

An article about a leaking Carlisle school resonated with readers in Flamborough and is the top story so far this year in that community.