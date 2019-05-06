Good oral health is critical to good overall health, especially for seniors.

Research shows there’s a connection between gum disease and heart disease, so maintaining good oral hygiene is a powerful weapon against heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening conditions. Poor dental health is linked to and can exacerbate many other acute and chronic medical problems, including diabetes and pneumonia.

Preventable dental issues such as gum disease, infections and chronic pain lead to more than 60,000 emergency room visits across Ontario every year — many of those patients are seniors.

That is why the Ontario government is providing $100 million for low-income seniors to access dental care. Our government recognized the strong connection between oral health and overall health and it’s the first government in the country to do so. Once the budget is passed and the program is implemented, anyone over the age of 65 making less than $19,300 or $32,000 for couples can receive free dental care.

This is an issue I know our community cares about. Our government is proud to protect Ontario’s seniors.

These investments make crystal clear our government’s commitment to protecting what matters most to Ontarians, including our public health care system. We are building a health care system for people, centred around people.

It’s easy for many frail seniors to let their oral health slide a bit when they’re also dealing with other ailments. Seniors suffering with periodontal disease often don’t eat properly because of it.

Poor gum health can lead to poor nutrition, which often leads to a decline in overall health.

Free dental care for low-income seniors can be accessed through the Hamilton Public Health Unit, community health centres and Aboriginal health access centres, with the potential for mobile dental units in the future.

Our government is taking a comprehensive approach to modernizing the public health care system. By relentlessly focusing on patient experience, and on better-connected care, we will reduce wait times and end hallway health care, here at home in Flamborough-Glanbrook and across Ontario.