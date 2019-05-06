For me it started with painted toenails and pink bows on poodles.

What’s with that? It’s a dog. This dress-up-your-pet movement seemed to explode over the years. Now you can get diamond collars for dainty girl dogs or spiked studded leather collars for tough male dogs.

Then there’s the animal clothing. I get that plastic paw-protecting boots can be practical, both from the standpoint of the animal’s feet and the owner’s carpets. But does a creature sporting a natural fur coat really need a sweater over it? And a matching hat?

Doesn’t fur naturally repel rain water? So why the raincoats? What’s next — doggie umbrellas?

And it’s not just dogs. Many a cat had suffered personal humiliation at the hands of an overly enthusiastic fashionista owner.

Where does it end? Peacocks proudly display their brilliant jewel-toned feathers.

Perhaps a jewel-studded vest would make your parakeet proud.

Cindy Cartwright makes a habit of luring hummingbirds to the garden, catching them (an art in itself) and adorning them with teeny tiny little bracelets. Really.

Cindy’s not crazy. She is passionate about these tiny and much-loved birds. So much so that she founded the Ontario Hummingbird Project in 2005. Since then over 10,000 birders, banders, and general public enthusiasts have participated in valuable research to understand the adored hummingbird’s life cycle.

To find out what’s behind Cindy’s hummingbird passion, join us at the next meeting of the Flamborough Horticultural Society on Wednesday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown. Cartwright, who is also the founder and lead researcher of Hummingbirds Canada, will delight us with her presentation of "Hummingbirds in the Garden," and share how you might attract them to your garden or even contribute to the Ontario Hummingbird Project.