It’s May and many things are happening in Ward 13.

Don’t miss the Victoria Day celebrations at Westfield Heritage Village on May 20 from 12:30 to 4 p.m., where live music, children’s crafts and Victorian foods will entertain you. Tickets are available online at westfieldheritage.ca or at the gate.

As well, the Dundas Sunrise Rotary Victoria Day Fireworks will be in the Dundas Driving Park Sunday, May 19 (rain date is Monday, May 20). Music and food trucks from 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Remember that personal fireworks are not allowed in the park and donations would be appreciated.

Just a reminder that if you plan a weekend visit to Webster’s or Tew's Falls, parking and transportation are centralized at Christie Lake Conservation Area.

There is no waterfall parking in Greensville on weekends or holidays and the area is designated as a special enforcement area from now until Nov. 15, with increased fines of $250, as indicated by the signs on entry roads.

The weekend and holiday shuttle will transport visitors to both falls locations, and the cost for the shuttle is included in the regular conservation area entry fee. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed on the shuttle.

Good news from Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly and the provincial government. New soil dumping regulations are coming to curb illegal soil dumping in the rural areas of Ontario.

We desperately need provincewide control and hope that this will pass quickly through the legislature and soon become law.

Meanwhile, city staff will continue to work with the rural councillors to bring forward a new municipal bylaw with increased authority and restrictions.