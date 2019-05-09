The final landscaping and waterproofing at Memorial Hall is moving ahead well.

A new flagpole will be added to the front landscaping to honour our local veterans — you can view an illustration on www.judipartridge.ca.

By the beginning of July the front doors will have a fresh coat of paint, and there will be new entry stairs, retaining walls, public benches, new planting beds and the reinstallation of historic First World War plaques, the commemorative bell, fountain and more.

The City of Hamilton is now offering an online curbside bulk pickup web page for residents of Ward 15. The website will allow residents to request bulk pickup online and is currently open to single family homes east of Highway 6 in Flamborough. The online form allows for bulk item pickup requests to be made for furniture, box springs/mattresses (wrapped in plastic) and carpets.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.hamilton.ca/garbage-recycling.

This summer Braeheid Avenue, from Parkside Drive to Riley Street, has been scheduled for resurfacing and urbanization with curb, gutter and sidewalk installation for missing sections. Construction activity will start after students are out for the summer break.

The Waterdown Village Farmers Market is back for the 2019 season. Please join me Saturday, May 25 in the Waterdown Legion parking lot for opening day activities! Connect with local farm vendors and neighbours, as well as on-site prepared food and beverage vendors, live music, kids’ activities and free parking. Flamborough Horticultural Society gardening experts will also be on hand with annual and perennial plants for sale.

Bring the family and join me for the annual Carlisle Optimists Duck Dash and Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Courtcliffe Park.

Free barbecue with live fish aquarium, fly tying crafts, fish painting, live raptors and more children’s activities.

Take a wagon ride to the rubber duck dash race down Bronte Creek, which starts at 11 a.m. sharp. Arrive early to catch the wagon ride and avoid disappointment.