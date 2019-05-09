With the surveying of the township by Augustus Jones completed by 1793, Lt.-Gov. John Graves Simcoe ordered the Land Board at Newark to begin awarding land grants.

Thousands of the total 31,859 acres in West Flamborough were first granted to officers who had served with the British during the American War of Independence. Based on Simcoe’s deep-seated fear that the Americans would seize the opportunity to invade the sparsely populated province of Upper Canada, he wanted men with military experience located on, or close to the Dundas Street highway. The most notable of the land grants were made to Lt. Angus McDonnell of the 71st Regiment, and the deputy provincial surveyor, who each received 1,300 acres.

Officers from the Queen’s Rangers — several of whom had been in the party of men laying out the first section of Dundas Street — also received generous grants that totalled over 10,000 acres — among them Maj. David Shank, 1,140 acres; Capt. William Hamilton, 1,000 acres; Capt. Samuel Smith, 1,000 acres; Lt. Col. Eneas Shaw, 1,000 acres and Lt. Arthur H. Brookings, 1,000 acres.

Most of these men settled elsewhere and either rented or sold their West Flamborough lands to settlers during the first two decades of the 19th century.

Early settlers who benefited from the sale of such land grants included John Keagy, Andrew Van Every, James Crooks, Rees Tunis, John and Samuel Binkley and Harcar Lyons.

Several of these settlers had already been awarded property as Loyalists and lost no time in acquiring as much land as possible during the early years of the township’s existence.

Other large grants went to those associated with the government — the Honourable Peter Russell, who followed Simcoe as lieutenant-governor of Upper Canada, received 1,000 acres; the Canada Company got 2,398 acres and the heirs of Sir Isaac Brock, following his death at Queenston Heights during the War of 1812, were awarded 1,343 acres as compensation.

Among the very first grants made to a family who arrived and settled was that awarded to widow Ann Morden and her children, who had squatted on their choice of property as early as 1788, before the surveyors had even finished their work. When Augustus Jones had completed his surveying, he recorded that several members of her family were occupying a total of 1,600 acres in the township and so named the major stream of the area Morden’s Creek.

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist at the Flamborough Archives.