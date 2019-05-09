Flamborough gives back and Flamborough Connects will be joined by many local agencies on May 28 to celebrate this community’s extraordinary volunteers at the annual Flamborough Volunteer Appreciation Night.

This year’s event also marks the second annual Flamborough Senior Volunteer Award. Congratulations to nine outstanding senior volunteer nominees, many who have given over 30 years of service to making this community a great place to live.

The nominees are Linda Baine, Trudy Bliedung, Mike Doherty, Rene Juraschka, Mary Lamb, Mary Mauro, Pat Simpson, Nick Vandooren and Arie Vanspronsen. Watch the Flamborough Connects social media pages to view highlights of these individuals’ amazing work. The award winner will be announced at the May 28 event.

We are pleased to announce that local artist Ailish Corbett, an energetic and versatile violinist, violist and artist will be performing.

Ailish has performed across Ontario with many acts and in addition to performing, Ailish also teaches violin, viola, piano and music theory at The Music Stand, as well as maintaining her own private music studio. She is a passionate advocate for arts education, and is a co-coordinator for the annual, “Rock the Garden” event benefiting youth in the Bobolink Hamilton Housing Survey.

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge will join us and acknowledge the strength volunteerism brings to community.

Light desserts and refreshments will be provided by the St. James United Church catering team.

As always — and as anyone who has ever attended the event knows — there will be tons of door prizes and the odds of winning are high. Thanks to several local agencies that have committed to donating prizes, including Animal Adoptions, Eagles Nest, Gigit, Flamborough Horticultural Society, Westfield Heritage Village, the Optimist Club of Waterdown and Amica Helping Hands.

Flamborough Connects takes great pride in facilitating this event and bringing the community together to celebrate the amazing work of volunteers. If you volunteer — you are welcome! Tuesday, May 28 at St. James United Church from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $6.

To purchase tickets visit www.flamboroughconnects.ca or call the office at 905-689-7880.