Animal rescue can be very trying at times.

In the past, I was threatened with a lawsuit and my response was, “You do whatever you feel is right.“ I never heard from them again.

Another person threatened to burn my house down — needless to say, the police were called on that one.

Then you have those who ask you to take in their cat, or at this time of year with kitten season being in full swing, a litter of kittens. When we are full at the shelter and our foster homes are overflowing with intakes, what to do?

These people are devastated that we cannot help, some end up crying on the phone, others are downright rude that we have had to turn them down.

There is a solution — have your pets spayed or neutered.

Animal Adoptions have been rescuing pets for more than 25 years. Being a registered charity, we never have a surplus of funds and rely on the generosity of the public and fundraising to meet out monthly bills. We appreciate all the community does in keeping us afloat.

At many birthday parties children of all ages often as for donations to our charity in lieu of gifts. Others hold lemonade stands and donate the proceeds.

We appreciate every penny and as a result, we are able to spay or neuter more pets, along with vet checks, needles and microchips.

On Saturday, May 25 we are holding our Spring Yard Sale at the shelter, 16 Mill St., from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The rain date will be the following Saturday, June 1.