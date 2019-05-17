RE: Waterdown District High School could lose as many as 7 teachers due to education cuts

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board announced they would be issuing redundancy notices to 99 secondary school teachers, in part due to a reduction in education grants. As many as seven teachers at Waterdown District High school could be impacted and Review readers took to Facebook to share their views.

Here's what some Facebook users had to say:

Ken McCormack: Then the board had better cut their other useless programs and put money into the teaching and building maintenance.

Chris Digz Mann: Thanks again Ford Nation! What did you expect when you voted PC?

Elizabeth Almeida: Seeing as Waterdown is growing, this school was not handing out redundancy notices for its teachers in the past, from what I understand. There would have been no need. And the school continues to grow, but now the students will be crammed into classes of between 30 to 40. That is what happens when sections are cut to meet the new ratio.

RE: Ontario proposes new law to crack down on soil dumping in wake of Waterdown Garden Supplies complaints

The Ontario government is introducing new legislation that will toughen the rules around the excavation, hauling and dumping of excess soil. The move comes in the wake of long-standing complaints from neighbours about massive amounts of soil that have been dumped at the Waterdown Garden Supplies Ltd. property on Highway 5 West in rural Flamborough and Review readers weighed in on Facebook.

Here's what some readers had to say:

Shelley Hagan: Wow this has been going on for over 25 years! Time they paid attention.