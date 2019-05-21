I’ve said that no one from my past matters anymore and that I only want and love her, but she still has dangerous panic attacks, which then upset me and the whole situation blows up.

Lately, I’m questioning my future with her, and if I’m even the right person for her anymore. The thought of living together and being questioned daily about my past is unacceptable.

When I mention how I’m unhappy with the relationship and the constant questioning, she falls into another anxiety attack.

Yet, she refuses to leave me, and insists that we work through things together. If I disagree, she makes comments surrounding suicide, and how her life would be over if I choose to leave her.

I take these comments seriously and I’ve reached out to her family and friends (apparently, she’s been dealing with these feelings for several years).

None of them is stepping up or pushing her to get the proper help that she needs (she saw one therapist, possibly not the right fit for her).

When I try to push her to talk to someone about medication, she has an anxiety attack immediately and becomes insecure.

I’m still with her because I love her and I want things to work and for us to be happy. When she’s not fixated on my past, the relationship is amazing.

I want to help her, but I’m afraid that I no longer can.

Fearing She’ll Harm Herself

A: You’re dealing with a volcano of anxieties, insecurities, and fears, that can erupt at any time. That’s why you need professional direction, immediately.

Talk to a crisis counsellor at a mental health clinic, to ask how best to get your girlfriend to seek help, accept medication, and work through the issues that cause her panic attacks and massive insecurity.

Do the research to find her an appropriate therapist whom she’ll trust — someone experienced in treating people with suicidal thoughts despite their seemingly successful lives.

Insist to your girlfriend that therapy is essential for both of you if you’re to stay together.

And mean it, because you do love her, and once you both learn the root of her mental health issues, you’ll be a crucial support to her through her treatment.

Ellie’s tip of the day

When someone you love has mental health issues, your understanding of their origins and fears is crucially needed.

EXPERT ADVICE. IN YOUR INBOX: Sign up for the Star’s advice newsletter, get the latest on relationships, etiquette and more.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.