CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You gain if you keep your conversations on a one-on-one level. Your ability to get past a problem is highlighted. You might make plans to get together with a friend. Know that you will catch up with this person on the weekend. Tonight: Accept an invitation out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be willing to take action if someone starts getting upset or if a misunderstanding comes up out of the blue. You will be able to bypass a problem if you do. Indulgence seems to be the theme at present. Tonight: The only answer is yes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Pace yourself. Keep your emotions out of a situation. You will see this matter in a different light soon enough. Stay open to possibilities. Clear your desk and complete today's work. You will feel much freer than you do now. Tonight: Kickback. TGIF.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be in a situation that demands unusual creativity and dynamic thinking. Your ability to get past a problem is highlighted. You might want to rethink a decision with more care. Listen to news with a grain of salt. Tonight: Stay sensitive to a friend who might be singing about a case of the blues.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be aware of what needs to happen in order for you to feel more secure. Your domestic life becomes more important, as a partner could be more volatile than usual. He or she might be going through unusual changes and might be having difficulty adjusting. Tonight: Make it an early night.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Clear your mind and say exactly what you are thinking. You could feel as if a change is inevitable. Process a personal matter by simply discussing what is on your mind and how you feel. Tonight: Honor a fast change of pace.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Loosen up the bonds between you and a loved one. You could feel as if you do not have a choice, but you need to give the other party a greater sense of freedom. Your sense of humor emerges toward the end of the day. Tonight: Avoid confusion; confirm plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You seem to have a certain magic and draw others to you. In general, you could feel as if there is no choice but the present one. Today you will see otherwise. Be more upbeat than in the recent past. Stay on top of your email and calls. Tonight: Let the party begin.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Handle a personal matter directly. How you feel and what you do could change radically. Your sense of humor might give you some distance for a problem. You will see this issue differently in the next few days. Tonight: Quiet and intimate works.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Bob Dylan (1941), singer Patti LaBelle (1944), actress/businesswoman Priscilla Presley (1945)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

