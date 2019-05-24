Q: My stepson, mid-30s, was raised with little boundaries and no responsibilities.

He’s held a couple of jobs in the entertainment industry.

For years, he’s complained to his dad (my husband) about his boss(es), how unfair, how he’s not appreciated, how they took advantage of him, etc.

He has a volatile temper and only calls his dad when he needs something. When my husband calls him, he forgets to return the call.

When he visits us, he talks only about his job — bragging about whom he knows, where he’s been, etc. Never does he ask how we’re doing.

When he visits he helps himself to anything without asking (if only out of respect). When we agree to go out for dinner, he sleeps the whole day, has to be “reminded” to get up, and always makes us late. It ruins the evening for me.

My husband has enabled his son, having never disciplined him, and now does things for him that should’ve been his own responsibility.

Lately, he admits that his son should start making his own decisions.

Yet he fears that raising this may hurt their relationship. I suggested that he speak to a psychologist/therapist for guidance. Is there hope?

Frustrated Stepmother

A: I’m guessing that his father indulged him for so long due to past guilt over whatever occurred in their family before you became part of it.

An adult only in calendar years, self-obsessed and self-indulgent, it’s unlikely this man will change without an angry struggle.

But there’s nothing like the thought of losing financial aid to affect a situation.

So, yes, his father should still try to “help” him by stepping back and not indulging his rudeness, constant whining, and lack of responsibility.

A therapist can help make suggestions. So can a financial planner, and a lawyer regarding his father’s will. Your husband should explain ahead what he intends to change regarding their relationship, then stick to a plan.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Romantic relationships kept secret for financial reasons, signals that person’s value of money more than of love.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.