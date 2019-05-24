Luann is a 46-year-old business consultant who lives in the west end. She says, “As a consultant, I can get away with dressing more casually than I did in a corporate environment.” Luann is “both introverted and extroverted, depending on the situation, the size of the group, and my mood.” She says, “I don’t know why, but people fall in love with me. Not only men but women, children — anyone. I’m confident, trustworthy and I care about other people.” Luann is widowed and says, “I was nervous about dating. My marriage was close to perfect, and although I know many men socially and professionally, I really had no idea what dating was going to be like.”

I love to be happy, and I love to laugh. Although I won’t ever find what I once had, what I want now is someone who is happy and can contribute to my happiness.

A few guys have expressed an interest in me, but I really wasn’t ready to receive it. Eventually, on a whim, I decided to “approach” a man online who I thought was cute. In one of his photos, he looked absolutely terrible, but it was apparent that he was fine with it. Here is a man who can laugh at himself, I thought.

Don and I started emailing, and it was soon obvious that we were both taken with each other. We decided to meet for a lunch. He chose a great restaurant, a cult favourite that nobody else seems to know about. I was impressed.

I was surprised that he was as tall as his profile had suggested. He was, also, even cuter than his very cute photos had suggested. He was lean and wearing really ugly boots, great jeans, a great jacket, great glasses.

It hadn’t come up in our emails, but it turned out that our work lives were very similar, and his major work passion was exactly the same as mine. I also do a fair bit of volunteering, as does he, and we’ve worked for a couple of the same organizations. He’s actually a really devoted advocate. I could feel myself melting in that wonderful way when you’re around someone you connect with, without caveats. I swear I smiled at this guy so much my face hurt.

I’m not a very “forward” woman, but at one point I went to the bathroom, and when I returned, it took every effort not to lean down and kiss him.

When he went to the bathroom, I said to the waitress “This is our first date; is he not the cutest thing you’ve ever seen?” The waitress said that she knew something special was happening here, that she had been watching us and it was obvious, so she was trying to stay out of our way.

Don and I just kept talking and smiling and staring into each other’s eyes. It was magical. We started holding hands across the table and staring at each other, clearly attracted to each other but confused that it had happened so quickly and strongly. We both kept saying “I don’t understand this” because it was like we had been struck by lightning. For me, it was powerful and frightening all at once, because I’m a cautious person, and this just wasn’t making sense.

After a four-hour lunch, we both left very big tips for the waitress. The lunch crowd had left long before, and the restaurant, although still open, was empty and very much between service.