RE: Long-awaited Waterdown park bogged down by OMB challenge

The delay of a planned park on Nesbit Boulevard in Waterdown is no surprise to anyone who has lived here for more than 20 years.

Again and again, citizens are told it’s in developers' hands and they should just wait. First the bypass, now a promised park.

The bypass completion will be slowed because developers are responsible for sections of the bypass within their subdivisions — likely not to be completed until 2028.

There is always a pat answer, "Our hands are tied and it’s in the developers' hands," and city staffer Sally Yong-Lee says again that it’s because the developer hasn’t received back the plan from the OMB to go ahead with construction.

I think that when building permits are issued by Hamilton to a developer of a subdivision, and a park or bypass is in those plans, then no homes should be allowed to be built until the infrastructure such as a park and byway is approved and can be started without delay.

Hamilton is a greedy city for home taxes, and they really don’t care once the homes are built and the tax roll is lengthened.

They don’t care if people have to wait for a park or get snagged nightly in traffic because the road infrastructure is so poorly designed.

Their agenda is to beautify downtown. They spare no expense in bike lanes, speed bumps and no left turns to slow traffic, LRT.

They, pure and simple, want our house taxes — the more houses the better.