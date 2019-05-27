RE: Ontario education cuts

To Education Minister Lisa Thompson

The premier states, on the Ontario government website, “I’m here to make life easier for you and your family, so you can get ahead.”

He further states, “The Ontario Government is working for the People and making life better for families and businesses across this province.” He also promised no jobs would be lost in the education sector when, and after, he was running for office. You too have made that claim.

I ask that you, publicly, in the legislature, announce the numbers of positions that have been lost in the IBA programs. Proclaim, by board, the numbers of elementary and secondary teachers that have been declared "redundant” across the province. Project the number of affiliated associate job losses in the education sector and state that number. Then explain how none of these jobs will be “lost.”

I will not enter into the myriad of ways these cuts will affect our students and their families. You have heard from multitudes and well know the negative, drastic results awaiting.

Instead, since this premier and his followers seem to be interested only in money, consider the following. Take the numbers of education employees who will be “redundant” or laid off. Calculate how many millions will not be put into the Ontario coffers from their lost income taxes. Add to that the money that will leave the coffers in terms of employment assistance, which many will need to seek.

Add to that the costs that will be accrued to our health system from those families — students, parents, education employees, who will need further health assistance from the strains of not receiving or providing quality education. Publicly, for transparency's sake, announce all of this in the legislature.

I was interested to read about your staff. You have five policy advisers, including a director of policy. You also have a director of operations, a director of stakeholders, a director of communications and a liaison officer. I would suspect that the majority of your 14 staff members have assistants. And you want to cut the classroom teacher — the one who most impacts!

Do what is right, Minister Thompson. Recognize the error made and correct it before it is too late.