For the first time since 1993, a Toronto sports team will play for a championship in one of the four major North American professional sports leagues, thanks to the Toronto Raptors.
Sure, the Toronto Maple Leafs reached the conference finals three times in that period, and the Blue Jays reached the American League Championship Series twice — and the Raptors even made an NBA conference final before falling to the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers.
With respect to fans of Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, the CFL and MLS just aren’t on the same level as MLB, the NHL and the NBA.
Year after year, fans of Toronto sports teams suffered disappointment after disappointment.
So when Kawhi Leonard carried the Raptors to victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Saturday night, it was almost too good to be true.
Sure, the Raptors still have to face the juggernaut Golden State Warriors — who have won three of the past four NBA titles — in the final.
But we can still savour this moment.
And really, getting to this point is mission accomplished for the Raptors.
When the team traded DeMar DeRozan for Leonard, the disgruntled San Antonio Spurs star and former NBA Finals MVP in the off-season, the message was NBA Finals or bust.
With one year until free agency, the California-born Leonard was expected to be a one-season pick up for the team.
There were numerous tongue-in-cheek jokes about hiding Leonard, who is reportedly not fond of cold weather, from weather reports or frigid winter weather. And much was made about how NBA players — the majority of whom are American — don’t like to venture to the NBA’s lone Canadian outpost.
Really, it showed the truth of the Canadian basketball inferiority complex — deep down, we yearn for American approval. Whether it is games being broadcast on US networks or in prime time, or talking heads saying nice things about the city of Toronto (the fourth-largest market in North America) — we want to be taken seriously.
Well, the wait is over.
The Raptors are ready for prime time and win or lose, let’s just enjoy the ride.
— Mac Christie is the Flamborough Review's news editor.
