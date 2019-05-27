For the first time since 1993, a Toronto sports team will play for a championship in one of the four major North American professional sports leagues, thanks to the Toronto Raptors.

Sure, the Toronto Maple Leafs reached the conference finals three times in that period, and the Blue Jays reached the American League Championship Series twice — and the Raptors even made an NBA conference final before falling to the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers.

With respect to fans of Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, the CFL and MLS just aren’t on the same level as MLB, the NHL and the NBA.

Year after year, fans of Toronto sports teams suffered disappointment after disappointment.