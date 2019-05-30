It was around this time last year that the Hamilton Bulldogs made it to the Memorial Cup tournament in Regina. As they did, some city employee had a wonderful flash of inspiration.
With the brand-new HAMILTON sign decorating the city hall forecourt — a place that is designed to be a gathering place — why not throw up a screen, haul out a projector and show the games there? People can come and watch together, communally, as is the best way to watch sports or any other big moment.
The folks at city hall don't always get bouquets thrown their way. But in this case, nothing but compliments flowed in the wake of the experience. It was terrific.
The concept and execution were so good, in fact, that a suggestion was made right here in this spot that this should be done again. And again. And again. Do it for Tiger-Cats' games when they're on the road. Do it for Bulldogs road playoff games. Or when, say, the Raptors are playing in the NBA Finals (OK, we didn't say that last part exactly but you get the idea). Make it a habit.
Which is why it's so disappointing to see what the city is doing this week. Or isn't doing.
Mississauga is creating its own version of Jurassic Park for the Raptors games. A public gathering space to watch together. So are Brampton, Kingston, Pickering, Vaughan, Halton Hills, Newmarket, Midland, Windsor and Halifax among a still-growing list. Just down the road in Burlington, what's being called Burlassic Park is being set up in the civic square on Brant Street by city hall.
"This is our generation's equivalent of the Paul Henderson goal that won us the hockey game in the Soviet series," mayor Marianne Meed Ward told the Burlington Post.
A slight overstatement, to be sure. Still, point made. It's a big deal and a fantastic opportunity. After all, no southern Ontario team in any of the major sports has been to a championship since the 1993 Blue Jays. Which, in case you haven't been paying attention, was a long, long time ago. Heck, a fair chunk of the people reading this weren't even alive back then.
Yet Hamilton, with its perfect public space for this kind of thing and its proven formula, is taking a pass. No public viewing is planned here.
"All of our related event staff are currently focused on supporting next week's RBC Canadian Open and helping to ensure the success of that event," says the city's communications manager, Jen Recine.
That event doesn't start until Monday. The first two Raptors games are Thursday and Sunday. But OK.
It's a shame, though. We should be seeking every opportunity to build community and jumping on all obvious occasions for celebration. Especially when the cost to the taxpayer would be minimal.
To the dissenters in the crowd who are saying this is a non-issue because the Raptors aren't a Hamilton team, we hear you. You're technically correct.
Then again, it may as well be.
In the moments following Joe Carter's World Series-winning home run back in the autumn of '93, it wasn't just Toronto that exploded. McMaster students stood in the middle of Main Street in front of the university and high-fived horn-honking drivers passing by. Hundreds of folks spilled onto the street in front of the old Don Cherry's Grapevine at Walnut and Main and sang O Canada, blocking traffic in the process. To the anger of absolutely nobody.
The name on the logo of the winning side that evening didn't say Hamilton but the joy in the streets said otherwise.
"Sport has the power to bring people together," says Kingston councillor Robert Kiley, explaining why his city will have a viewing party. "And sport has the power to play up that which is good in life; hard work, team work, civic pride."
Yet this isn't just about sports. Three summers ago, something like 15,000 Hamiltonians packed Gage Park to watch a broadcast of the final Tragically Hip concert. Same wonderful vibe.
"With all of the divisive things that have been happening recently, this was a great example of how music and the arts can bring people together," then-councillor Matt Green said.
He was correct. Those who were there raved about it.
So here we find ourselves with another special moment that's caught the attention of tons of people throughout this town and beyond. Most notably, young people. It's an event that's been 24 years in the making that could be a once-in-a-lifetime thing.
How other cities have found a way to latch onto this and Hamilton hasn't ...
