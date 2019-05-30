And fantasy can enhance a relationship if you don’t overanalyze its origin or feel obliged to bring it to reality.

You, personally, do NOT want to be a cheater. You do NOT want to hurt your husband.

But you DO want some new spice, such as a sense of mystery/risk in your sex life, which is precisely what fantasies provide.

Your imagined hookup scenario already adds “heat” when you’re with your husband. Share it with him, but I don’t advise taking it further.

Your own words suggest you’ll regret it.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the parents worried that their Christian-raised daughter might marry her Muslim boyfriend (May 8):

“This has nothing to do with her young man’s religion. My comments would be the same if the man were an atheist, Catholic, Jew, Hindu, Rastafarian, High Anglican, etc.

“He displays the classic signs of a control freak: he wants her to quit her excellent, full-time job in the profession for which she attended university, to move to where he lives, convert to his religion, raise their children as Muslim.

“His family’s also dictating what she must do — pray in their branch of the faith and have children very soon.

“The warning sirens are loud and clear.

“He appears to be alienating her from her family. She tells her parents little about the relationship and accuses them of being ‘racist.’ He won’t even talk to the parents until they take the first step of ‘reconciliation.’ Is being worried about one’s child something for which one must offer apologies?

“This family’s concerned about a young woman being coerced into doing something she may or may not want to do.

“Once she moves, she’ll be away from parents/friends, financially dependent upon him and his family, perhaps not allowed to look for a job.

“It’s a recipe for disaster.

“I hope the parents find another way to convince her to leave this man and find someone who appreciates her. Someone who will allow her to do what she wants, not only what he wants.”

Sexual fantasies can enhance a couple's relationship if shared. Acting on them secretly with others is just cheating.

