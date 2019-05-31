Have you got work to do and need a little extra help? Hire a student.

Flamborough Connects’ Youth Opportunities Program is gearing up and we are delighted to announce that our summer student, Laura Piro, is back to co-ordinate the program.

The Youth Opportunities Program is partially funded by a government of Canada Summer Jobs Program grant and a generous donation from Rotary Club of Waterdown. The program helps connect local youth to work and volunteer opportunities in the area. This year, we are moving toward an online process and working with our community partner Gigit to help businesses, individuals and organizations post “gigs” for youth. Whether you own a business and are looking for part-time, full-time or occasional help, are a busy parent looking for a mature youth to help keep the kids engaged, or are a senior looking for yard and household help, the Youth Opportunities Program can help you find the right person.

Laura will also be co-ordinating volunteers for the Healthy Communities-Healthy Youth Flamborough Paint Challenge — the third annual event sponsored by Turkstra Lumber Waterdown. If you are looking for the most fun you will ever have getting painted for youth mental health, this is the perfect volunteer opportunity for groups, families and individuals.

And it’s not the only event in town: the summer season brings many amazing local events needing volunteers perfectly suited for all ages — youth to seniors.

Waterdown’s Oh Canada Ribfest is another big volunteer event where you will have the most fun ever, sampling award-winning ribs while giving back to the community.

Would you like to meet Laura and find out more about youth employment and volunteer opportunities in Flamborough? Laura will be grilling up burgers for Flamborough Connects at the Waterdown Turkstra Charity BBQ on June 14 and every other Friday until the end of August.

She will have information available and you can enjoy a delicious lunch at the same time!

For more information about posting employment and volunteer gigs, email Laura at flamboroughconnects@gmail.com, visit our website at www.flamboroughconnects.ca, drop into the office or call 905-689-7880.

— Amelia Steinbring is executive director of Flamborough Connects.