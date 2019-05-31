I met Gary Keith Holmes in 2014 when he was in Grade 11.

My partner and I were in our Healthy Community - Healthy Youth office at Waterdown District High School when he burst in and declared he was going to be Prime Minister one day. In his next breath, he told us he probably couldn’t because of all the trouble he’d been in.

I was warned not to get involved as he had a bad reputation — he had been suspended and arrested. He was loud, outspoken, drank, used drugs, struggled with ADHD, and at the time was trying to overthrow Student Parliament.

Despite the warning, I asked him to join HC-HY at a training session we were hosting for Hamilton Police Service School Liaison officers.

He hated the police, but despite this he agreed to come, and listened as we spoke about the importance of building developmental assets with young people.

At the end he challenged the officers, a conversation began, and his attitude changed. Gary Keith wanted to create an event that would build the relationships he knew our youth so desperately needed.

The Flamborough Paint Challenge was born.

We put him in charge and he focused his passion into something meaningful.

Too often, we’re quick to label and afraid to get involved. Our young people need to know that they matter to us, to all of us. We need to find ways to listen, to laugh, and to inspire.