RE: Election coverage

With the upcoming federal election, I am dreading the attack ads we will all be bombarded with.

The media loves this sensational news.

Would you please consider changing the course of election strategies by asking how each party will improve our environment and other aspects of our lives? If possible, do not print negative political scams.

For example, during the last provincial election, Doug Ford claimed the NDP would raise the price of gas by 40 cents per litre.

Ludicrous! But the media went wild with promoting this scam.

I would love to see any party run a clean campaign, refuse to do attack ads and actually have working plans to heal our country. Jack Layton did this years ago and was extremely successful. People were grateful.

I am old and tired of crap and lies.

Please, I am begging all forms of media, stop the trash talk, and let’s begin positive action.

Joyce Bishop