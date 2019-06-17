In West Flamborough there is a flat, windswept plateau, covered with shallow glacial soils.

Borer’s Creek, named after the family who operated a sawmill in the community, drains the surrounding area and descends 25 metres over the Escarpment and through the narrow valley below to Cootes Paradise.

Surrounding the settlement is the almost vertical face of the Escarpment, which in places appears to be almost devoid of vegetation. Stunted and twisted trees, especially examples of Eastern white cedar — which predates the arrival of European settlers at the end of the 18th century — clings to ledges and outcrops, together with a variety of mosses, ferns and lichens that sprout from cracks and fissures.

Many of the lower slopes of the valley are covered with talus rubble, which has broken off from the exposed rock face.

The remarkable formation of the Escarpment is clearly visible in such places where exposed layers or strata have become exposed due to weathering. Numerous springs occur, creating a rich humid environment for the thick layer of vegetation found on the valley floor.

Long before European settlers came to the Rock Chapel plateau, First Nations people travelled through the area on a trail along the brow of the Escarpment, searching for the abundant deposits of chert, the silica-rich remains of fossilized sponges that they used to make arrowheads and knives.

There is no evidence that their villages were ever located in the area, possibly because the thin soils were unsuited to the migratory system of agriculture they practised.

When the surveying of West Flamborough was completed in 1793, this southeastern section of the township fronted onto the triangular body of water that marked the western end of Lake Ontario, and became known as Cootes Paradise. Concession 1 consisted of land that was largely below the escarpment, while Concession 2 comprised of land both above and below.

Even before the surveyors had left the area several American families, Loyalists, began to arrive, squatting on property they wished to acquire.

Among the notable first settlers to receive land in this small corner of the township were widow Ann Morden and her extended family, who arrived in 1788 and were awarded property in Concessions 1 and 2.