GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Your personality dominates wherever you go. Others want to share with you. You might have difficulty focusing on others and their thoughts. You feel a need to be more open and free. You draw quite a few friends. Stop and be attentive. Tonight: As you like it.

This Week: You hit your power days Monday. You can feel the difference. Use your ability to draw others together.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Go within to find an answer to a problem. You might like some time to reflect on certain matters and be a little less busy than usual. A partner or a dear friend could be changing right in front of you. Chat over brunch. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

This Week: Tuesday you feel a difference. Use the following days for high-priority matters.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Stay on top of all the invitations that emanate from your friends. You could have a very hectic pace at present. You might want to consider how busy you want to be. Note another person's gesture, which might be subtle. Tonight: Don't even try to make it an early night.

This Week: Reach out to a dear friend. You might hear news that needs time for you to grasp and consider.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tension builds between you and an authority figure. Rather than allowing a problem to rear its ugly head, try to resolve a potential difference of opinion or accept the power of different perspectives. Tonight: A loved one seems to be changing right in front of you.

This Week: Touch base with a pal. This person will help you get one step closer to a goal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Reach out for family and friends at a distance. You will discover quickly that you have missed out on some news. A potential trip could be in the offing. Know what you want and where you are heading. Tonight: Make merry. Forget tomorrow is Monday.

This Week: Peculiar events mark the next few days. You understand where others are coming from.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relate on a one-on-one level with others. They might be flattered by all the attention. You will open up to a dear friend and want to discuss certain issues. The caring between you and the other party is a given. Tonight: Be a duo.

This Week: Relate directly to a key person. A sense of nostalgia develops between you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have your unique style and way of living. You seem to many to be always on the go, expressing your strong opinions. At present, someone else could be driving the pace. You could be slightly bored by this person's ideas and conversation. He or she might feel banal. Tonight: Accept an invitation.

This Week: Others will dominate. You cannot prevent or stop this trend. Ride with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a project that you want to complete. Try not to push so hard to get everything done. Isolate the project and put your energy into this matter. You will feel good from all that you accomplish. Tonight: Go for a brisk walk after dinner.

This Week: To succeed, you will need to defer to others. Follow through and you will be smiling.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might giggle about what a child or loved one shares. A relationship might be heating up out of the blue. Stay anchored even if you are getting into a new person romantically, or let go with a loved one and have a lot of fun. Tonight: Full of playfulness.

This Week: You could have difficulty landing Monday. Others demand your attention at the end of the week.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your emotions emerge when dealing with a family member. You have strong feelings about this person and how he or she affects you. A change might be occurring at work or in how others view you. Tonight: Fun at home.

This Week: Creativity surges as it rarely does. An imaginative few days could ensue.

BORN TODAY: Philosopher/writer Marquis de Sade (1740), author/activist Cornel West (1953), wrestler A.J. Styles (1977)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

