Hamilton will be the epicentre of the golfing world when it hosts the Canadian Open this week.

It will be the sixth time the city has played host to the country’s national championship and the Hamilton Golf and Country Club will also be the location for the 2024 Canadian Open.

So, is it beneficial for the city and residents to put up with various inconveniences — road closures, traffic, cost, additional people — to host these types of sporting events?

According to city officials, the benefits outweigh any possible negatives. Golf Canada projects Hamilton will see 100,000 additional people visiting to the city during the week, while seeing a $25 million boost to its economy. The city will also get a marketing boost, with its image splashed across the world to 520 million households in 22 countries.

The Canadian Open, while one of the most economically successful events for the city, isn't the only event that Hamilton has hosted over the years. Hamilton hosted the Vanier Cup in 2016 and in 2017, which is estimated to have generated $14 million economic spinoffs, while with the 1996 Grey Cup, the city reaped $23 million. It is believed that hosting the Grey Cup in 2021 will mean a $100 million benefit. Hamilton’s successful hosting of the 2015 Juno Awards injected about $12 million of spending into the city.

And of course, according to a followup report, Hamilton’s hosting of the soccer event for the 2015 Pan Am Games saw an economic uplift — about a $3.7 billion boost to Ontario’s GDP, not to mention a new, $145-million stadium built to replace Ivor Wynne Stadium.

While these events look good on television, generate a sexiness within the community and reimagine the view of Hamilton, there are costs associated with hosting them over which taxpayers really don’t have a say.

It costs at least $1.7 million to make a bid to host the Junos, while it costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to host the Vanier Cup. The same is true to host the Canadian Open. The frustrating aspect is taxpayers have no say in whether or not to bid on a major event. The bid, along with the contract, is conducted mostly in secret, with the contract available to the public only after the fact.

Hamilton is already contemplating a bid to hold the 2031 Commonwealth Games. It is listening to emotional arguments that the games will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the British Empire Games that began in Hamilton, while also giving the city a chance to highlight its spanking new light rail transit project.

Is it worthwhile? Are Hamilton residents prepared to experience another Pan Am Games emotional roller-coaster? It’s a question that is becoming less and less available to the citizenry as the city pursues an ideal that may not be beneficial for everybody.