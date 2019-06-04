Glad you asked.

You'd have a hard time finding another event held around here that paints this city in as positive a light as this will. This is the fourth time since 2003 the event has been held at HGCC and every time, the feedback from the players, media and fans has been nothing short of gushing.

When the TV cameras go on, people around Canada and the world see a gorgeous course and a beautiful part of this town - without a single glimpse of a smokestack. True, this city was built on steel and there's certainly no shame in that but it's a nice change to show a different side now and then.

Want to go?

Friday's tickets are sold out. That's the day you get to watch a round of golf and then stick around for a concert by Florida Georgia Line. Organizers say Saturday is close to a sellout. Ninety-five per cent was the number offered Monday.

Other days are still available. Tuesday and Wednesday's practice rounds at $35. Thursday's first round is $90. Saturday is $95 and Sunday's final round is $100. You can get them at rbccanadianopen.com.

How to get there

There is exceedingly limited parking near the course. If you don't already have a pass, you aren't parking within walking distance. Public parking is at Ancaster Fairgrounds where a shuttle runs constantly through the day to get you to the golf.

If you are driving, do what you can to avoid the streets near the course. Golf Links Road from Wilson to Southcote are closed. That's made Southcote a virtual parking lot, especially during school hours and rush hour.

Schedule

When should you get here? In a word, early.

Practice rounds begin at 7 a.m. as do competitive rounds on Thursday and Friday. If you want to be sure not to miss a favourite golfer, you should arrive before then.

If you've got tickets for Friday and don't really care about golf so you're planning to arrive shortly before the concert kicks off at 8:30 p.m., you might want to rethink things a little.

First, traffic is likely to be rough because you probably won't be alone.

Second, as mentioned a moment ago, this course is gorgeous and not always open to the public. And your ticket covers the golf, so you may as well see a bit of it — even if you only come for 5:30 or 6 p.m. and take in a few holes.

Will there be celebrities?

Quite possibly.

The golfers in the event are the obvious big names on the course. Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and others are really, really famous. But at Monday's pro-am — where amateurs play to play a round with pro golfers and celebrities — there were about a dozen NHL players, rock stars and other well-known folks playing and even caddying. Several said they'd be around the course through the week watching.

So keep your eyes open and you might spot one.

sradley@thespec.com

905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec

Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML

sradley@thespec.com

905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec

Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML