Knox Presbyterian Church's Saturday breakfasts are wrapping up on June 15.

For the past 25 years, volunteers have come together to prepare, cook and serve more than 125,000 breakfasts, which have raised more than $350,000.

Proceeds from the breakfasts were originally designed to fund renovations to the church, which included the gathering hall, kitchen, basement and second storey additions. These facilities continue to be used by the church and community.

Since the mortgage was retired, funds from the breakfast continue to sponsor community youth programs and other community needs.

Related Content Knox Presbyterian Church to end breakfasts after 25 years

The breakfast also offers a place for the community to come together and enjoy good food and great conversation.

We’re grateful to all of our customers who have joined us over the years. Most of all, we are grateful to the many church and community members who have volunteered their time and skills to provide this program.

Please join us on June 8 and June 15 — the final dates for regular breakfast service.

From the bottom of our hearts — and coffee cups — it has been our pleasure to serve you.

Thank you, Waterdown!

George Bulmer on behalf of the Knox Waterdown Family Breakfast Team