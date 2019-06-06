CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You have an emotional nature, yet today you can organize your feelings in a way that works for you. Someone might take a strong stand against you, which not only upsets you but floors you. Detach and do not react. Tonight: Do some shopping on the way home from work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might feel as if someone is pulling you down in the morning. You simply might not be in an assertive, positive mood. You also could be frustrated by a certain situation. By late afternoon, you recharge. Your actions surprise another person. Tonight: Let the party spontaneously go on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Emphasize your goals as well as a special long-term desire. A friend or loved one could be involved. Check out a purchase with care. You might be hesitant but ultimately know how to pay for this item. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Emotions run high around work. Everyone has their own perspective on a difficult situation. On top of that, there is a difference of opinion as to how to handle it. A meeting toward the end of the day could be important. Tonight: Where the gang is.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your ideas seem unusually innovative at this point in time. Test them out on another person who can break out of rigid thinking. You feel as if you can make a difference. Others look up to you. Tonight: A must appearance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You understand where another person comes from much more than he or she thinks. You might feel as if you are being pulled and manipulated by him or her. You will be able to relate to this person in a far better manner later on. Tonight: An inevitable talk.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might want to back off if you're having a difficult conversation. Do be aware of your role in this problem. Consider how the other party feels as well. When you can have a more sensitive talk, do so. Tonight: Go with another person's choice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Plug into work and get your work done. You cannot handle all the back-and-forth and disagreement. You too have a strong view, but you feel no need to express it. Tonight: Respond to another person's request.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You come up with delightful ideas when making plans with a loved one or around a child. Meanwhile, you feel the need to get to a friend who seems more than just upset! Be sensitive. Tonight: Plug into work.

BORN TODAY: Soldier/spy Nathan Hale (1755), tennis player Bjorn Borg (1956), actor Paul Giamatti (1967)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

